Sunderland v Burnley
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Jermain Defoe could feature for Sunderland despite speculation linking him with a move to West Ham.
Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Wahbi Khazri are all away on African Nations Cup duty but full-back Billy Jones could return after a one-match man.
The re-signed Joey Barton may play for Burnley as Clarets ring the changes.
Paul Robinson or Nick Pope will replace Tom Heaton in goal. Loanees Patrick Bamford (Chelsea) and John Flanagan (Liverpool) are both available.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be Sunderland's first home game in the FA Cup since January 2015, while they're unbeaten in five in the competition on home soil (W4 D1).
- The Black Cats have won just one of their last five FA Cup meetings with top-flight opponents (D1 L3), however their only win did come at the Stadium of Light (1-0 v Southampton in 2013/14).
- This will be the first FA Cup meeting between the teams since February 1979, when Burnley won 3-0 in a fourth round replay at Roker Park.
- That 3-0 win was the Clarets' last away win at Sunderland, drawing two and losing five since.
- The Black Cats have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the FA Cup on home soil.
- Sam Vokes has had a hand in four goals in his last five FA Cup outings for Burnley (three goals, one assist).