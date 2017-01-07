Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Millwall 3-0 AFC Bournemouth highlights

League One Millwall produced an FA Cup third-round shock as they claimed a deserved home victory over Premier League side Bournemouth.

Steve Morison missed an open goal early on but headed home the opener from a corner midway through the first half.

Defender Shaun Cummings' close-range finish doubled the lead and Shane Ferguson's late strike sealed the win.

Having made 11 changes to their starting line-up, the Cherries failed to produce a shot on target.

United Millwall too strong for top-flight opponents

Steve Morison scored his 13th goal of the season for Millwall

These are troubling times off the field at Millwall, with the club having admitted they could be forced to leave their home in south-east London and move to Kent if Lewisham Council go ahead with a plan to purchase areas around The Den and sell them on.

However, the team are showing a united front on the pitch, right down to the selection of an unchanged side for a fifth game running, during which time they are unbeaten.

It was a committed and energetic display from the Lions against a Bournemouth side 44 places above them in the football ladder but unrecognisable in both personnel and play from the side who drew 3-3 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Morison's glancing near-post header from Shaun Williams' corner gave the home side the lead in a first half they largely dominated.

It could easily have been more at the break but for Morison missing an open net following a challenge on away keeper by Lee Gregory, who fired wide himself from inside the box late in the half.

They took control of the game soon after the break, though, when Cummings finished off Morison's low cross at the back post.

After withholding a concerted period of pressure from the away side, they scored their third on the break in the final minute courtesy of Shane Ferguson's drilled finish into the bottom corner.

Much-changed Cherries unrecognisable

Bournemouth are the first Premier League team to lose an FA Cup away match by three goals to a side from the third tier or below

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has received plenty of plaudits for the way he has established Bournemouth in the Premier League, playing an attractive, possession-based style of football.

Criticism will surely come his way, though, after 11 changes resulted in a disjointed and error-strewn display comprising just four shots, all of which were off target.

The Cherries made little impression in the first half, only coming to life to desperately chase the game in the last 30 minutes when 2-0 down.

Even the half-time introduction of main striker Callum Wilson could not provide them with the requisite edge in attack, as an increasingly tired Millwall restricted them to half-chances and poorly executed crosses.