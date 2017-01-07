Match ends, Millwall 3, Bournemouth 0.
Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth
League One Millwall produced an FA Cup third-round shock as they claimed a deserved home victory over Premier League side Bournemouth.
Steve Morison missed an open goal early on but headed home the opener from a corner midway through the first half.
Defender Shaun Cummings' close-range finish doubled the lead and Shane Ferguson's late strike sealed the win.
Having made 11 changes to their starting line-up, the Cherries failed to produce a shot on target.
United Millwall too strong for top-flight opponents
These are troubling times off the field at Millwall, with the club having admitted they could be forced to leave their home in south-east London and move to Kent if Lewisham Council go ahead with a plan to purchase areas around The Den and sell them on.
However, the team are showing a united front on the pitch, right down to the selection of an unchanged side for a fifth game running, during which time they are unbeaten.
It was a committed and energetic display from the Lions against a Bournemouth side 44 places above them in the football ladder but unrecognisable in both personnel and play from the side who drew 3-3 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Morison's glancing near-post header from Shaun Williams' corner gave the home side the lead in a first half they largely dominated.
It could easily have been more at the break but for Morison missing an open net following a challenge on away keeper by Lee Gregory, who fired wide himself from inside the box late in the half.
They took control of the game soon after the break, though, when Cummings finished off Morison's low cross at the back post.
After withholding a concerted period of pressure from the away side, they scored their third on the break in the final minute courtesy of Shane Ferguson's drilled finish into the bottom corner.
Much-changed Cherries unrecognisable
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has received plenty of plaudits for the way he has established Bournemouth in the Premier League, playing an attractive, possession-based style of football.
Criticism will surely come his way, though, after 11 changes resulted in a disjointed and error-strewn display comprising just four shots, all of which were off target.
The Cherries made little impression in the first half, only coming to life to desperately chase the game in the last 30 minutes when 2-0 down.
Even the half-time introduction of main striker Callum Wilson could not provide them with the requisite edge in attack, as an increasingly tired Millwall restricted them to half-chances and poorly executed crosses.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 1Archer
- 17Webster
- 2Cummings
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Craig
- 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forWorrallat 75'minutes
- 8ThompsonBooked at 61mins
- 6Williams
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forFergusonat 53'minutes
- 9GregorySubstituted forButcherat 84'minutes
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 7Worrall
- 12Romeo
- 16Butcher
- 18Ferguson
- 26Abdou
- 30Smith
- 31King
Bournemouth
- 23Federici
- 47LeeSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 20Wilson
- 26Mings
- 14SmithSubstituted forCookat 74'minutes
- 6SurmanBooked at 63mins
- 22HyndmanSubstituted forGoslingat 56'minutes
- 7Pugh
- 33Ibe
- 28Grabban
- 31Mousset
Substitutes
- 3Cook
- 4Gosling
- 13Wilson
- 18Cook
- 21Allsop
- 42Simpson
- 52O'Connell
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 9,471
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Bournemouth 0.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Bournemouth 0. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Worrall.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Callum Butcher replaces Lee Gregory.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. David Worrall replaces Fred Onyedinma.
Booking
Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Brad Smith.
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Booking
Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Brad Smith (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Dan Gosling replaces Emerson Hyndman.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 2, Bournemouth 0. Shaun Cummings (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Adam Federici.
Second Half
Second Half begins Millwall 1, Bournemouth 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Callum Wilson replaces Jordan Lee.
Half Time
First Half ends, Millwall 1, Bournemouth 0.
Attempt missed. Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Attempt missed. Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 1, Bournemouth 0. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.