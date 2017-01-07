Match ends, Manchester United 4, Reading 0.
Manchester United 4-0 Reading
-
- From the section Football
Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint all-time leading scorer as the holders cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with victory over Reading.
Rooney registered his 249th United goal inside 10 minutes to match the 44-year-old record of Sir Bobby Charlton, who was there to witness the moment.
Anthony Martial added a crisp second as United bossed the first half.
Marcus Rashford added the third before doubling his tally after a horrible error by Reading keeper Ali Al Habsi.
The occasion marked an unhappy Old Trafford return for Reading boss and ex-United defender Jaap Stam, whose team may be flying high in third place in the Championship but were outclassed from the first whistle.
For United, the good times keep rolling with this win their eighth in a row in all competitions and another confidence-booster before Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull.
- Relive Rooney's moment of history at Old Trafford
- Stats & analysis: Rooney equals Charlton's record
- Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup?
Knee-sy does it for Rooney
Rooney has undoubtedly scored more attractive goals for United in his 543 games for the club since arriving from Everton in a £27m in 2004 - but few have carried as much significance.
With just seven minutes on the clock the United skipper improvised cleverly to get his right knee to Juan Mata's lofted pass to guide the ball beyond Al Habsi in the Reading goal.
Rooney's landmark strike arrived 215 matches and four seasons quicker than Charlton's 249th, which came in a 2-0 victory over Southampton in March 1973.
Rooney rightly lapped up the adulation of the home crowd but the contribution of Martial to the goal should not be overlooked, the young Frenchman bursting between two defenders down the left to tee up Mata for the assist.
Martial added United's second after 15 minutes and again Rooney was involved, playing the go-between in a one-two that resulted in the 21-year-old advancing unchallenged before curling in a lovely finish.
United could and should have been out of sight by the interval, with Rashford going close on three occasions - one of those a missed open goal, albeit from a tight angle.
In total United mustered 18 shots in the opening 45 minutes, their highest total in the first half of a match under Jose Mourinho.
The one-way traffic continued after the break with Mata firing wide and Rooney going agonisingly close to a historic 250th United goal when his close-range follow-up hit the leg of the sprawling Al Habsi.
But the further goals their performance deserved finally came when Michael Carrick prised open the Reading defence with a precise pass for Rashford, who finished confidently for his first goal in 18 games.
And it was four moments later when Al Habsi suffered a nightmare moment, fluffing his attempted clearance after nudging the ball with his standing leg and allowing Rashford in to blast home from just inches out.
Analysis
BBC Sport's Simon Stone at Old Trafford
As Old Trafford celebrated the occasion, the stadium announcer made sure he remembered the 'other' player: 'Manchester United's goalscorer, and equalling Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249...'
Up in the directors' box, blinking through his glasses under a dark, brimmed hat, Charlton looked down. Wife Norma sat alongside, applauding generously.
At 79, Charlton was not on his feet like others around him as the ball lobbed in off Rooney's right knee. But close by, Sir Alex Ferguson, who paid £27m to buy the then 18-year-old striker from Everton in 2004, was up and applauding.
The genuine enthusiasm and warmth around the stadium as Rooney celebrated the landmark was an acknowledgement of what he has achieved.
Over the space of 4,484 days since that blistering debut hat-trick against Fenerbahce, through good times and bad, personal highs and lows, major trophies and disappointing defeats, Rooney has kept scoring.
More than Ryan Giggs. More than Mark Hughes. More than twice as many as Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still regarded with such affection. Past Denis Law, past George Best, now level Charlton.
There is still another goal to go before he gets the record on his own, which probably explains why there was no salute from Rooney as the TV camera headed for him at the final whistle.
It did seem as though he agreed to exchange shirts with Reading's George Evans as he made his way off - and he did respond to the cheers of the Stretford End before heading down the tunnel.
But Rooney's moment of history still has one more small step to go.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 20Romero
- 18YoungBooked at 54mins
- 12Smalling
- 5RojoSubstituted forJonesat 19'minutes
- 17Blind
- 27Fellaini
- 16CarrickSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 78'minutes
- 8MataSubstituted forSchweinsteigerat 78'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 11Martial
- 19Rashford
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 6Pogba
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 40Castro Pereira
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2Gunter
- 16Moore
- 4van den Berg
- 24BlackettSubstituted forObitaat 45'minutes
- 23Williams
- 6EvansSubstituted forSwiftat 57'minutes
- 12McCleary
- 38Kelly
- 7Beerens
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forSamuelat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 8Swift
- 11Obita
- 14Samuel
- 19Meite
- 30Watson
- 40Moore
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 74,396
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Reading 0.
Attempt blocked. Garath McCleary (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Obita (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by John Swift.
Chris Gunter (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daley Blind (Manchester United).
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United).
Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Gunter.
Attempt blocked. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Roy Beerens (Reading).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 4, Reading 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Bastian Schweinsteiger replaces Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Michael Carrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Dominic Samuel replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Reading 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Carrick with a through ball.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt blocked. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jordan Obita.
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).
Attempt missed. Danny Williams (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Obita.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Michael Carrick.
Attempt blocked. Yann Kermorgant (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Garath McCleary.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Garath McCleary (Reading) because of an injury.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sergio Romero.
Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.
Hand ball by Danny Williams (Reading).
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Liam Kelly (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Manchester United. Michael Carrick tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Gunter (Reading).
Offside, Reading. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but Garath McCleary is caught offside.