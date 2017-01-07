Match ends, Stoke City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
FA Cup: Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Championship side Wolves upset Premier League opponents Stoke City to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Helder Costa's low first-half shot and Matt Doherty's stunning free-kick gave Wolves their first win in the competition for almost six years.
Peter Crouch volleyed over from six yards and visiting goalkeeper Carl Ikeme made four excellent saves before Doherty's set-piece sealed victory.
It is the first time since 2008-09 that Stoke have gone out in round three.
Manager Mark Hughes had named a strong starting line-up, with Xherdan Shaqiri and Bojan Krkic among those brought into the side that beat Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
But the Potters were below par for long periods and did not show their quality until the latter stages, as they were beaten by a team 25 positions below them in the league pyramid.
A long time coming for Wolves
Wolves had suffered two relegations, won one promotion and had seven different full-time managers since their previous win in an FA Cup tie - a 5-0 third-round replay win over Doncaster in January 2011.
Two head coaches, Kenny Jackett and Walter Zenga, have departed during another eventful season at Molineux, but Wolves' win at Stoke was more evidence of their ongoing recovery under boss Paul Lambert.
A much-changed Wolves team caused their top-flight opponents problems from the outset in attack.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson had already sent two efforts wide before Costa, who is on a season-long loan from Benfica, found the net for the eighth time this season with a strike which beat Lee Grant at his near post.
At the other end, a defence including fit-again Mike Williamson for the first time since November 2015 was rarely threatened by Stoke until the final 30 minutes, when Ikeme came to the fore.
Named as captain with Danny Batth and Dave Edwards on the bench, Nigeria international Ikeme kept out efforts from Marko Arnautovic, Ibrahim Afellay, Crouch and Joe Allen to preserve his clean sheet.
Off-colour Stoke struggle
Stoke were one of a host of Premier League clubs viewing the competition as their best chance of silverware this season, but any hopes of repeating their run to the final in 2011 were dashed.
Spanish forward Bojan, linked with a move away during the January transfer window, did little to push his claims for regular first-team football during a quiet first period.
Unimpressed by Stoke's first-half showing, Hughes introduced Allen and Charlie Adam in place of Bojan and Giannelli Imbula at the interval and those changes had the desired effect.
The Potters were dominant for a 20-minute spell but Wolves held firm and secured a cup upset with full-back Doherty's fourth goal of the campaign.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 33Grant
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins IndiBooked at 79mins
- 3Pieters
- 14Afellay
- 21ImbulaSubstituted forAdamat 45'minutes
- 22ShaqiriBooked at 23minsSubstituted forNgoyat 72'minutes
- 27KrkicSubstituted forAllenat 45'minutes
- 10Arnautovic
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 4Allen
- 5Muniesa
- 6Whelan
- 16Adam
- 24Given
- 45Ngoy
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 18IorfaSubstituted forDickoat 77'minutes
- 30Hause
- 60Williamson
- 2Doherty
- 8Saville
- 14Evans
- 17CostaBooked at 7mins
- 26EnobakhareSubstituted forEdwardsat 71'minutes
- 10MasonSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 62'minutes
- 22Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 4Edwards
- 6Batth
- 9Dicko
- 16Coady
- 19Price
- 31Burgoyne
- 55Gibbs-White
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 21,479
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Julien Ngoy (Stoke City).
George Saville (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Attempt missed. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Dominic Iorfa because of an injury.
Delay in match Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Hélder Costa.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Julien Ngoy replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Edwards replaces Bright Enobakhare.
Attempt blocked. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Carl Ikeme.
Attempt saved. Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).