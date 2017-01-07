Hull City 2-0 Swansea City

Some Hull fans are disgruntled with the owners' failure to sell the club after being up for sale for three years, and with the removal of concessionary season tickets

Abel Hernandez returned from injury to help Hull City into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.

Hernandez had been out since November with a groin injury but scored within 15 minutes of coming off the bench.

Josh Tymon added a second as new Hull boss Marco Silva enjoyed a debut win.

For Swansea manager Paul Clement - also taking charge of his team for the first time - defeat is a reminder of the hard work that lies ahead.

With both of these teams languishing inside the Premier League relegation zone, this competition was low down the list of priorities for both new managers.

But a first win since November will be warmly welcomed by Tigers fans, who will also take heart from a first clean sheet in 23 games.

Hull fans stay away in droves

Marco Silva (left) replaced Mike Phelan as Hull boss earlier this week, while Paul Clement has been brought in as Swansea's third manager of the season, replacing Bob Bradley

With some Hull fans staying away in protest at the club's owners and just 210 making the trip from Wales, an official crowd of just 6,608 witnessed this contest.

Those that did turn up were rewarded with a reasonably open game, with Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic called on to make excellent saves from Ki Sung-yueng, Nathan Dyer and Fernando Llorente.

The hosts threatened only sporadically before going ahead, with Sam Clucas guilty of wasting two presentable chances and top scorer Robert Snodgrass firing wide.

The introduction of Hernandez gave Hull greater threat in attack and his presence told in the 78th minute after fellow substitute Shaun Maloney got behind the Swansea defence to present the Uruguayan with a straightforward finish.

And a third substitute, academy product Tymon, wrapped up the win in the dying seconds with his first senior goal.

Did win come at a cost?

Michael Dawson was forced off with a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly

Hull were forced to name a makeshift backline, with centre-backs Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies missing through injury and right-back Ahmed Elmohamady on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Midfielders Jake Livermore and David Meyler were drafted in to the defence, but come the final whistle Silva had three midfielders in his back line with Tom Huddlestone covering for the second-half loss of captain Michael Dawson.

Hull, therefore, head into Tuesday night's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Manchester United with question marks over each of their senior central defenders.