Match ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.
Hull City 2-0 Swansea City
Abel Hernandez returned from injury to help Hull City into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea.
Hernandez had been out since November with a groin injury but scored within 15 minutes of coming off the bench.
Josh Tymon added a second as new Hull boss Marco Silva enjoyed a debut win.
For Swansea manager Paul Clement - also taking charge of his team for the first time - defeat is a reminder of the hard work that lies ahead.
With both of these teams languishing inside the Premier League relegation zone, this competition was low down the list of priorities for both new managers.
But a first win since November will be warmly welcomed by Tigers fans, who will also take heart from a first clean sheet in 23 games.
Hull fans stay away in droves
With some Hull fans staying away in protest at the club's owners and just 210 making the trip from Wales, an official crowd of just 6,608 witnessed this contest.
Those that did turn up were rewarded with a reasonably open game, with Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic called on to make excellent saves from Ki Sung-yueng, Nathan Dyer and Fernando Llorente.
The hosts threatened only sporadically before going ahead, with Sam Clucas guilty of wasting two presentable chances and top scorer Robert Snodgrass firing wide.
The introduction of Hernandez gave Hull greater threat in attack and his presence told in the 78th minute after fellow substitute Shaun Maloney got behind the Swansea defence to present the Uruguayan with a straightforward finish.
And a third substitute, academy product Tymon, wrapped up the win in the dying seconds with his first senior goal.
Did win come at a cost?
Hull were forced to name a makeshift backline, with centre-backs Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies missing through injury and right-back Ahmed Elmohamady on Africa Cup of Nations duty.
Midfielders Jake Livermore and David Meyler were drafted in to the defence, but come the final whistle Silva had three midfielders in his back line with Tom Huddlestone covering for the second-half loss of captain Michael Dawson.
Hull, therefore, head into Tuesday night's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Manchester United with question marks over each of their senior central defenders.
Line-ups
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 7Meyler
- 14Livermore
- 21DawsonSubstituted forMaloneyat 70'minutes
- 3Robertson
- 22HenriksenSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 7mins
- 25Mason
- 11ClucasBooked at 45mins
- 10Snodgrass
- 20DiomandeSubstituted forTymonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hernández
- 15Maloney
- 17Weir
- 23Marshall
- 28Tymon
- 29Bowen
- 37Clackstone
Swansea
- 13Nordfeldt
- 26NaughtonBooked at 88mins
- 5van der Hoorn
- 33Fernandez
- 35KingsleySubstituted forRangelat 67'minutes
- 8Fer
- 24Cork
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 12DyerSubstituted forRoutledgeat 63'minutes
- 10BastónSubstituted forLlorenteat 62'minutes
- 23Sigurdsson
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 2Amat
- 7Britton
- 9Llorente
- 15Routledge
- 22Rangel
- 56Fulton
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 6,608
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Swansea City 0.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Swansea City 0. Josh Tymon (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Maloney following a fast break.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Josh Tymon replaces Adama Diomande.
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adama Diomande (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Mason (Hull City).
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Swansea City 0. Abel Hernández (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shaun Maloney with a cross.
Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Adama Diomande (Hull City).
Angel Rangel (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Shaun Maloney replaces Michael Dawson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Angel Rangel replaces Stephen Kingsley.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Abel Hernández replaces Markus Henriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Wayne Routledge replaces Nathan Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Fernando Llorente replaces Borja Bastón.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Federico Fernández.
Michael Dawson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Borja Bastón (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.