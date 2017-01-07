Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

From the section

Arsenal have never been knocked out in the third round under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup as Oliver Giroud's late goal saw off a spirited Preston at Deepdale.

Arsene Wenger's team had fallen behind to the Championship side when Callum Robinson took advantage of poor defending to finish from close range.

Robinson then had a goal disallowed before Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second half with a powerful drive.

Giroud then sealed victory with his fourth goal in as many games.

More to follow.