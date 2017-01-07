Match ends, Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2.
Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup as Oliver Giroud's late goal saw off a spirited Preston at Deepdale.
Arsene Wenger's team had fallen behind to the Championship side when Callum Robinson took advantage of poor defending to finish from close range.
Robinson then had a goal disallowed before Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second half with a powerful drive.
Giroud then sealed victory with his fourth goal in as many games.
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 2Vermijl
- 5Clarke
- 23Huntington
- 3CunninghamBooked at 65mins
- 12GallagherSubstituted forBrowneat 60'minutes
- 4PearsonBooked at 75mins
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forHorganat 81'minutes
- 14McGeady
- 25HugillBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMakienokat 75'minutes
- 37Robinson
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 7Horgan
- 8Browne
- 9Makienok
- 13Doyle
- 17Spurr
- 18Pringle
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 55Maitland-NilesSubstituted forHoldingat 90+2'minutes
- 20Mustafi
- 5GabrielBooked at 70mins
- 18Monreal
- 8Ramsey
- 29Xhaka
- 9PérezSubstituted forReine-Adelaideat 90+2'minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forWelbeckat 83'minutes
- 12Giroud
Substitutes
- 16Holding
- 23Welbeck
- 25Jenkinson
- 26Martinez
- 31Reine-Adelaide
- 41Da Silva
- 68Willock
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 22,185
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jeff Reine-Adelaide replaces Lucas Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shkodran Mustafi.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Daryl Horgan replaces Daniel Johnson.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Arsenal. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Offside, Preston North End. Callum Robinson tries a through ball, but Greg Cunningham is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Simon Makienok replaces Jordan Hugill.
Booking
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Attempt saved. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Booking
Gabriel (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabriel (Arsenal).
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Booking
Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marnick Vermijl.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Paul Gallagher because of an injury.
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Paul Gallagher.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).