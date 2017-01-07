FA Cup - Third Round
Preston1Arsenal2

Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal
Arsenal have never been knocked out in the third round under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup as Oliver Giroud's late goal saw off a spirited Preston at Deepdale.

Arsene Wenger's team had fallen behind to the Championship side when Callum Robinson took advantage of poor defending to finish from close range.

Robinson then had a goal disallowed before Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second half with a powerful drive.

Giroud then sealed victory with his fourth goal in as many games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Preston

  • 22Maxwell
  • 2Vermijl
  • 5Clarke
  • 23Huntington
  • 3CunninghamBooked at 65mins
  • 12GallagherSubstituted forBrowneat 60'minutes
  • 4PearsonBooked at 75mins
  • 11JohnsonSubstituted forHorganat 81'minutes
  • 14McGeady
  • 25HugillBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMakienokat 75'minutes
  • 37Robinson

Substitutes

  • 1Lindegaard
  • 7Horgan
  • 8Browne
  • 9Makienok
  • 13Doyle
  • 17Spurr
  • 18Pringle

Arsenal

  • 13Ospina
  • 55Maitland-NilesSubstituted forHoldingat 90+2'minutes
  • 20Mustafi
  • 5GabrielBooked at 70mins
  • 18Monreal
  • 8Ramsey
  • 29Xhaka
  • 9PérezSubstituted forReine-Adelaideat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Iwobi
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forWelbeckat 83'minutes
  • 12Giroud

Substitutes

  • 16Holding
  • 23Welbeck
  • 25Jenkinson
  • 26Martinez
  • 31Reine-Adelaide
  • 41Da Silva
  • 68Willock
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
22,185

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Jeff Reine-Adelaide replaces Lucas Pérez.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Preston North End 1, Arsenal 2. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shkodran Mustafi.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Daryl Horgan replaces Daniel Johnson.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tom Clarke.

Foul by Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Arsenal. Lucas Pérez tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Offside, Preston North End. Callum Robinson tries a through ball, but Greg Cunningham is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Simon Makienok replaces Jordan Hugill.

Booking

Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).

Attempt saved. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

Booking

Gabriel (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gabriel (Arsenal).

Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).

Booking

Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Pérez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

Attempt blocked. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Marnick Vermijl.

Substitution

Substitution, Preston North End. Alan Browne replaces Paul Gallagher because of an injury.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Paul Gallagher.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Pearson (Preston North End).

