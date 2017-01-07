Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Theo Robinson has scored four goals in the FA Cup this season

Championship club Ipswich twice came from behind to salvage a draw with National League side Lincoln in the third round of the FA Cup.

Theo Robinson turned in Nathan Arnold's cross to give Lincoln the lead, before Tom Lawrence fired the visitors level.

Robinson took advantage of Christophe Berra's poor back header to tap in his second, but Ipswich again hit back.

Lawrence picked up the ball 25 yards out from goal, and drove in a low shot to force a third-round replay.

Lincoln had looked set to reach the fourth round for the first time since 1976 before Ipswich's fightback.

Robinson, who joined Danny Cowley's side on a free transfer in October, also scored twice in the Imps' second-round win over League One side Oldham, but his goals were not enough to earn Lincoln an eighth win in nine games.

Ipswich have not reached the fourth round since 2010, with four draws and seven defeats in the past seven seasons.

The Tractor Boys looked set for further disappointment, but on-loan Leicester striker Lawrence's goals - his first in the competition - ensured they would go into the draw for the fourth round on Monday.