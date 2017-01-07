FA Cup - Third Round
Ipswich2Lincoln City2

Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Theo Robinson scores for Lincoln City
Theo Robinson has scored four goals in the FA Cup this season

Championship club Ipswich twice came from behind to salvage a draw with National League side Lincoln in the third round of the FA Cup.

Theo Robinson turned in Nathan Arnold's cross to give Lincoln the lead, before Tom Lawrence fired the visitors level.

Robinson took advantage of Christophe Berra's poor back header to tap in his second, but Ipswich again hit back.

Lawrence picked up the ball 25 yards out from goal, and drove in a low shot to force a third-round replay.

Lincoln had looked set to reach the fourth round for the first time since 1976 before Ipswich's fightback.

Robinson, who joined Danny Cowley's side on a free transfer in October, also scored twice in the Imps' second-round win over League One side Oldham, but his goals were not enough to earn Lincoln an eighth win in nine games.

Ipswich have not reached the fourth round since 2010, with four draws and seven defeats in the past seven seasons.

The Tractor Boys looked set for further disappointment, but on-loan Leicester striker Lawrence's goals - his first in the competition - ensured they would go into the draw for the fourth round on Monday.

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 1Gerken
  • 29Emmanuel
  • 15Webster
  • 6Berra
  • 3Knudsen
  • 18G Ward
  • 17Bru
  • 23Dozzell
  • 27Lawrence
  • 11Pitman
  • 20Sears

Substitutes

  • 22Douglas
  • 25McLoughlin
  • 26McDonnell
  • 32Morris
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 40Fowler
  • 41Webber

Lincoln City

  • 1Farman
  • 2Wood
  • 5Waterfall
  • 25Raggett
  • 3HaberghamBooked at 90mins
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 30Woodyard
  • 8Power
  • 28Arnold
  • 31RobinsonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMuldoonat 81'minutes
  • 9RheadSubstituted forLongat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Muldoon
  • 10Marriott
  • 12Long
  • 14Miles
  • 22Fixter
  • 23Walker
  • 27McCombe
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
16,027

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Ipswich Town 2, Lincoln City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Lincoln City 2.

Attempt saved. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Sam Habergham (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Habergham (Lincoln City).

Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Sean Long replaces Matt Rhead.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Sean Raggett.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Paul Farman.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paul Farman (Lincoln City) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Ipswich Town 2, Lincoln City 2. Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Bru.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jack Muldoon replaces Theo Robinson.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Sean Raggett (Lincoln City).

Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Bradley Wood (Lincoln City).

Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brett Pitman (Ipswich Town).

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Bradley Wood.

Booking

Theo Robinson (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 2. Theo Robinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bradley Wood (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Lawrence (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Matt Rhead (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Luke Waterfall (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town).

Attempt saved. Nathan Arnold (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kevin Bru (Ipswich Town).

Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ipswich Town 1, Lincoln City 1.

