Arsenal Ladies: Rachel Yankey and Emma Byrne released

England winger Rachel Yankey won 129 caps for her country and also represented Team GB at London 2012

Ex-England winger Rachel Yankey and Republic of Ireland keeper Emma Byrne have been released by Arsenal Ladies.

Yankey, 37, began her career with the Gunners as a 16-year-old and after spells at Fulham, Birmingham Ladies and in the USA, returned five years later.

She won eight league titles, nine FA Cups and a Uefa Women's Cup with Arsenal, whilst also achieving 129 England caps.

Byrne, also 37, won 11 league titles, 10 FA Cups and the Uefa Women's Cup.

But she lost her place to Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal last season.

"We would like to thank Rachel for her outstanding contribution to the club, and wish her the very best for the future," the club stated on their website.

"Everyone at Arsenal would also like to thank Emma for her commitment and contribution to the club, and to wish her the very best for her future."