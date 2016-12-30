West Brom: Saido Berahino given third contract offer

Berahino was selected in a full England squad in 2014 but is yet to win a full cap

West Brom have made a third contract offer to Saido Berahino despite the striker's troubled year.

Berahino, 23, is back at the club after being sent to a conditioning camp in France to help him lose weight and regain fitness.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and Albion have been in talks with him since the summer.

"We've made Saido an offer and we're trying to get him to sign," said boss Tony Pulis.

Berahino played for West Brom's under-23s against Brighton on 19 December, his second reserves game since returning to the club.

He has not featured for the first team since 10 September and his last goal came against Chelsea on 27 February.

But without an agreement the Baggies will lose him for a tribunal fee in the summer, and could see him go for almost nothing if he moves abroad.

He currently earns around £20,000-a-week and a new contract is expected to at least double his wages.

Discussions are ongoing with a release clause expected to be included in the deal.

"It's a fantastic offer. We've made it hoping the lad will sign, it's up to him and his people to come back and negotiate," added Pulis.

Albion pulled out of contract talks in 2014 when Berahino was arrested for drink driving, which he pleaded guilty to and was banned from driving for a year in January 2015.

And they also rejected several bids from Tottenham, the final offer rising to £23m, on deadline day 18 months ago.

That sparked a strike threat, via Twitter, from the Burundi-born forward after he scored 20 goals during 2014-15.

But he has netted just once in the Premier League since October 2015, although Crystal Palace and Stoke still made offers of around £20m in the summer.