Motherwell keen on Stephen Pearson return to Fir Park

Stephen Pearson has already had two spells with Motherwell

Manager Mark McGhee is keen to bring Stephen Pearson back to Motherwell.

Pearson left for Atletico de Kolkata in June but is potentially available again after picking up an Indian Super League winners' medal this month.

The 34-year-old former Scotland international hit nine goals in 28 games for Motherwell last season.

"It's something we would definitely consider," said McGhee when asked about the prospect of Pearson returning for a third spell at Fir Park.

"I know the boys, James McFadden for instance, are in touch with him and over the next week or so we will gather his thoughts.

"If he's thinking about coming back then we would certainly be in the market for him."

Pearson's side finished fourth in the Indian table, three points behind Mumbai City, but beat the table-toppers 3-2 in the play-off semi-final before overcoming Karela Blasters 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder began his career with Well before spells with Celtic, Derby County and Bristol City.

He returned to Fir Park in 2015 after his first outing to India, where he played for the Blasters.

Meanwhile, McGhee was meeting with chief scout Martin Foyle on the eve of Motherwell's Lanarkshire derby with Hamilton Accies to discuss transfer plans for January.

"We have a little bit of flexibility in terms of the budget," said the manager.

"We won't be going out and buying players, but we have something in the budget where we can maybe sign one or two, whether it's on loan or, in the right circumstances, permanently.

"If there's anyone a wee bit surplus and they do move then that would help even more, but it's not dependent on us moving anyone out."