BBC Sport - Spurs: Dele Alli on his 'bromance' with Eric Dier

Alli on his 'bromance' with Dier

Tottenham's Dele Alli talks to Football Focus about his budding "bromance" with fellow Spurs midfielder Eric Dier and why he likes to make fun of him so much.

You can watch more of the interview with Dele Alli on Football Focus from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website.

