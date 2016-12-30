BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola on Jurgen Klopp: 'He's the best manager in the world'
'Klopp best manager in world' - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world for spectators as he "creates teams to attack the back four".
