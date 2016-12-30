Rob Kiernan: Rangers defender faces two-match ban for violent conduct

Media playback is not supported on this device St Johnstone's Steven Anderson accuses Rangers' Rob Kiernan of punch

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has been offered a two-match suspension for violent conduct following a clash with St Johnstone's Steven Anderson.

Saints captain Anderson claims he was punched by Kiernan during Wednesday's 1-1 draw between the sides.

"It was a corner and he caught me in the ribs. It was a clear punch on me," Anderson said after the match.

Kiernan has until 4 January to respond to the complaint, meaning he is free to play against Celtic on Saturday.

Anderson said that Kiernan deserved any punishment that may arise from the incident.

"You can't do that in football games," he said. "I'm not bothered, but if it gets highlighted then he deserves it."

Rangers manager Mark Warburton, however, defended Kiernan.

"There's nothing in that," he said. "I've watched it again - it's a push.

"If you punish that, there will be more judicial panels than you could possibly imagine."