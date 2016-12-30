James McClean: West Bromwich Albion midfielder signs new deal until 2019

James McClean (right)
James McClean has scored 19 times in 182 league appearances for Sunderland, Wigan and West Brom

West Brom midfielder James McClean has signed a new contract committing him to the club until 2019.

The Republic of Ireland winger's deal includes an option, in the club's favour, to extend it by a further year.

McClean, 27, has had his deal confirmed six days after goalkeeper Ben Foster signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

"He's been a good signing for the club," Baggies head coach Tony Pulis told BBC WM.

"He's solid. He's scatty at times but he's good in the dressing room. He's a great lad to have around the place."

The midfielder signed for Albion from Wigan Athletic in June 2015 for a fee in the region of £1.5m.

Pulis said that getting both McClean and Foster to commit to the club before the opening of the January transfer window represented excellent work.

"We've got a really good spirit in the dressing room," he said. "We don't give up now."

Albion lie ninth in the Premier League, a point behind Southampton, who they visit on New Year's Eve.

