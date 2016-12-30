Stephen Robinson: Oldham ban supporter for 'abusive' tweet towards manager's family

Stephen Robinson was appointed manager of the League One side in July

Oldham have banned a supporter from home games for the rest of the season for sending an "abusive and threatening" tweet aimed at the family of manager Stephen Robinson.

Police had investigated the message and met with both parties.

However the Robinson family have decided not to take any further action.

"We would like to remind all supporters that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated under any circumstances and action will be taken," the club said.

The Latics are bottom of League One, three points adrift of safety.