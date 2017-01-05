BBC Sport - Man Utd v Reading: FA Cup third round sees Jaap Stam return

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Reading manager and former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam returns to Old Trafford on Saturday for the FA Cup third round - more than 15 years after Sir Alex Ferguson fell out with the defender over his autobiography.

Listen to live commentary of Manchester United v Reading, Saturday 7 January, 12:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app.

