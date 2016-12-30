BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo: Chinese club offered Real Madrid £250m move - agent

China spending: Oscar, Tevez... Ronaldo?

Real Madrid were offered about £250m by an unnamed Chinese Super League club for Cristiano Ronaldo, says his agent Jorge Mendes, with Carlos Tevez and Oscar already heading to China for huge transfer fees.

READ MORE: Carlos Tevez: Ex-Manchester City striker joins Shanghai Shenhua

