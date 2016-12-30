BBC Sport - Man Utd v Middlesbrough: Karanka is a real friend - Mourinho

Mourinho plans drink with friend Karanka

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says it will be better to share a drink with his "real friend" Aitor Karanka, the Middlesbrough manager, before Saturday's match between their teams - because one of them might have a "bad face" after the final whistle.

