BBC Sport - Man Utd v Middlesbrough: Karanka is a real friend - Mourinho
Mourinho plans drink with friend Karanka
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says it will be better to share a drink with his "real friend" Aitor Karanka, the Middlesbrough manager, before Saturday's match between their teams - because one of them might have a "bad face" after the final whistle.
WATCH MORE: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger unimpressed by season so far
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired