Afcon 2107: Mane to lead Senegal's England-based stars

Mane has scored eight goals for Liverpool since joining them in the summer

Senegal have included five England-based players in the 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Teranga Lions could be spearheaded in attack by Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mame Biram Diouf of Stoke.

And their midfield could be filled by three more from England in the shape of Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, Newcastle's Mohamed Diame and Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Senegal begin their campaign in Gabon on 15 January against Tunisia.

They will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the tournament, which is being held between 14 January and 5 February.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim N'Diaye (Horoya AC, Guinea), Abdoulaye Diallo (Çaykur Rizespor, Turkey), Pape Seydou N'Diaye (ASC Niarry Tally)

Defenders: Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Cheikh M'Bengue (Saint-Etienne, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Zargo Toure (Lorient, France), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England), Cheikh N'Doye (Angers, France), Papakouli Diop (Espanyol, Spain), Henri Saivet (Saint Etienne, France), Papa Alioune Ndiaye (Osmanlıspor, Turkey), Mohamed Diame (Newcastle, England)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool England), Keita Balde Diao (Lazio, Italy), Moussa Konate (FC Sion, Switzerland), Famara Diedhiou (Angers, France), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke, England), Ismaila Sarr (Metz, France), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce, Turkey)