New Year fixtures - team news

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Liverpool face Manchester City in the late game on New Year's Eve

There are 20 matches in the top two flights of English football over the next few days. Get all of the important team news and details in our match previews.

Friday 30 December

Premier League

Hull City v Everton (20:00 GMT)

Championship

Brighton v Cardiff (19:45 GMT)

Ipswich v Bristol City (19:45 GMT)

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (19:45 GMT)

Reading v Fulham (20:00 GMT)

Saturday 31 December

Premier League

Burnley v Sunderland (15:00 GMT)

Chelsea v Stoke City (15:00 GMT)

Leicester City v West Ham United (15:00 GMT)

Manchester United v Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT)

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT)

Swansea City v Bournemouth (15:00 GMT)

Liverpool v Manchester City (17:30 GMT)

Championship

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers (12:30 GMT)

Barnsley v Birmingham City (15:00 GMT)

Derby County v Wigan Athletic (15:00 GMT)

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00 GMT)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers (15:00 GMT)

Brentford v Norwich City (17:30 GMT)

Previews to follow

Sunday 1 January 2017

Premier League

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (13:30 GMT)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (16:00 GMT)

Previews to follow

