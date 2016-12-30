Jose Mourinho says Man Utd yet to receive an acceptable bid for any player

West Brom boss Tony Pulis confirmed on 23 December he had made an offer for Morgan Schneiderlin (left)

Manchester United have not had a good enough offer for any player they are ready to sell, boss Jose Mourinho says.

Mourinho will let unhappy players go but said United had "not received one single offer they are going to accept".

West Brom have bid £15m for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who wants to leave. Everton are interested in the midfielder and forward Memphis Depay.

Wayne Rooney is out of Saturday's game against Middlesbrough, with Mourinho giving no timescale for his return.

The United boss said goalkeeper Sam Johnstone would be allowed to leave on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa are understood to be among the clubs who are interested in the 23-year-old.

Mourinho said: "Sam is the only player I allow to go on loan because he hasn't played one single minute and for his development, he needs to play for six months."