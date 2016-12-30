Irish Premiership: Baxter wary of Linfield in top-two clash

Crusaders midfielder Declan Caddell battles for the ball with Linfield's Sammy Clingan

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter knows the leaders will have to be at their best to overcome an "exceptional" Linfield side in Saturday's title showdown.

The table-topping Crues are seven points clear of second-placed Linfield going into the crunch Seaview game.

"We've been scrapping 1-0 wins while Linfield are beating teams 5-0 or 6-0 every week," said Baxter.

"They will come here needing to win and I guess they will go for it a bit - it's a big game of football."

Crusaders extended their lead at the top of the Premiership on Boxing Day by beating Cliftonville 4-0 while Linfield were held to a 1-1 draw with Glentoran.

Hard work pays off

"We've worked exceptionally hard over the last for or five weeks to put ourselves into this position," added Baxter.

"We knew the Cliftonville and Linfield games were coming round and that they would be very tough.

"Linfield have an exceptional side and they've been running away from teams all year."

Glentoran will be without suspended midfielder Stephen McAlorum for their Oval meeting with Dungannon Swifts on New Year's Eve.

Stephen McAlorum (left) is banned after his red card in the Boxing Day draw with Linfield

Coleraine were beaten 2-0 by derby rivals Ballymena United on Boxing Day, leaving Oran Kearney's side with just one point from their last five league games.

The Bannsiders will seek to get back to winning ways against Carrick Rangers at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena are aiming to avoid a third defeat by Ards this season in a Bangor Fuels Arena encounter.

"They will prove a very difficult side to play against," said Sky Blues manager David Jeffrey.

"They beat us 4-3 at the Showgrounds at the start of the season and also knocked us out of the Co Antrim Shield.

"However, we gained some degree of revenge by winning the game in Bangor last month.

"They have a new manager in Colin Nixon and he'll want to move them up the table, but we are on a decent wee run and we're looking forward to it."

Irish Premiership - Saturday 31 December (15:00 GMT) Ards v Ballymena Utd Coleraine v Carrick Rangers Crusaders v Linfield Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

There's live coverage of Saturday's Irish Premiership action on BBC Radio Ulster FM and the BBC Sport website