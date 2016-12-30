Scottish Gossip: Warburton, Rodgers, Old Firm derby, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers boss Mark Warburton says the Ibrox outfit are miles away from toppling Celtic - because of the huge financial gap between the clubs. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic want an Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox as much as their rivals, even though they are already 16 points clear in the Premiership. (Various)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who has extended James Maddison's loan spell from Norwich City, admits January is "a tough month" to recruit players but will see if he can boost his squad. (Various)

Dundee are weighing up a move for Bulgarian striker Ventsislav Hristov in an effort to fire them to Premiership safety. Paul Hartley is keen on Hristov, who has been capped eight times and is currently at Neftochimic Burgas.

Inverness CT boss Richie Foran fears the club won't be able to extend the loan spell of Fulham midfielder Larnell Cole until the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Mark Warburton insists that Rangers are the most decorated club in the world and will not remain in the shadows of Celtic forever. "Are we there yet? No, we are not. Will we get back there? I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever in my mind this club will return to the top."

Rangers winger Barrie McKay is confident playing the Old Firm derby at Ibrox will give his side "the edge" on Hogmanay. "We've started to properly gel as a team with the all new players who have added that extra bit of quality," he said. (Various)

Mark Warburton is "bemused" by controversy over claims by St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson that he was punched by Rob Kiernan in the midweek draw at McDiarmid Park. "I don't think there is anything to contest," said the Rangers boss. (Daily Express)