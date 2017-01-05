West Ham United v Manchester City

The game at the London Stadium will be Pep Guardiola's first FA Cup tie

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Sofiane Feghouli is available for West Ham after winning an appeal against his sending off versus Manchester United.

Fellow midfielder Mark Noble may return after suffering a knock at Leicester, but Cheikhou Kouyate and Andre Ayew are away on international duty.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho begins a four-game ban after failing to overturn his red card against Burnley.

Ilkay Gundogan, Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are injured and Fernando could miss out because of a knock.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "1964, 1975 and 1980. West Ham's FA Cup-winning years remain the club's finest achievements* and bring misty-eyed memories to those old enough to remember.

"All before Slaven Bilic - but as someone whose Hammers association began 21 years ago this week, he understands the competition's importance to the club.

"City boast five FA Cup triumphs, with their latest in 2011 proving the catalyst for their Premier League title win the following year.

"Moreover, Pep Guardiola showed how much he values success in the knockout competitions by consistently selecting strong sides in leading Bayern Munich to victory in the German Cup twice.

"Both are in it to win it. Only one can. Magic."

*NB: Yes, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965 was special but they couldn't have won it without the FA Cup!

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "They [City] had a brilliant start to the season and then they slowed down a little bit.

"This is a big game for us and big game for them, it is the FA Cup and it is big for the fans.

"They will put out a very strong team because it is a big chance for them to get a trophy. Maybe after the great start they made, maybe some fans, pundits or football people expected them to cruise in the league, especially with [Pep] Guardiola, especially after that start.

"But it is never easy in any league, especially here. They are not struggling but, for their standards, to be seven points from the top is probably not what they expected."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old. But guys, I am 45! I am not going to retire in two or three years.

"I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England... maybe it was inappropriate to say I am starting to say goodbye to my career, but I know what I am thinking about when I am going to retire.

"When I said compare history and titles with United and Liverpool, Barcelona and Madrid, that kind of club, we are behind. If people don't understand that, I am sorry. In terms of just titles, we are behind other clubs in the last 20 years.

"In the last five or six years Manchester City have been the best club. They are the club who have achieved the most. In terms of targets of getting better, of growing, of achieving the most, they are the best in the world, by far."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won only two of their last 15 league and cup games against Manchester City (D3, L10).

The last time the Hammers beat City in the FA Cup was in 2006 - when they went on to reach the final. They won 2-1 in a quarter-final at the Etihad thanks to a Dean Ashton brace.

The sides have only been paired together in the FA Cup three times before. West Ham claimed 2-1 away wins in 1998 and 2006, while City beat them 1-0 in a replay at the Etihad Stadium in 2008.

West Ham United

The Hammers have only lost one of their previous eight FA Cup games on home turf - that defeat coming against Manchester United last season.

The last time they lost a game at home in the FA Cup third round was in 2010 - a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

The Irons are three-time FA Cup winners (1964, 1975, 1980) and were runners-up in 1923 and 2006.

Dimitri Payet has had a hand in five goals in six appearances for the Hammers in this competition (three goals and two assists).

