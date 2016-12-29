Scott Carson: Derby County goalkeeper agrees new contract until 2019

Former West Brom keeper Scott Carson will remain at Pride Park until the end of the 2018-19 season

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new two-and-half-year contract with Derby County.

The 31-year-old joined the Championship side from Wigan in June 2015 and has made 64 appearances for the club.

"It's great news that Scott has signed a new contract and a real boost too," said Rams manager Steve McClaren.

"Good goalkeepers can win you 18-21 points in a season, if you are looking towards achieving something, and Scott is well on the way to that."

Carson, who won the last of his four England caps in 2011, has played in all 23 of Derby's league games this season, keeping 13 clean sheets.

McClaren added: "I don't know what you would have to pay for a goalkeeper of his quality right now, but it would cost us fortunes to replace him."

Derby are seventh in the Championship.