BBC Sport - Alan Curti: Swansea City 'need manager with Premier League experience'
Swans 'need Premier League experience'
- From the section Football
Swansea City first-team coach Alan Curtis believes the club's next permanent manager should have experience of the Premier League.
Former manager Bob Bradley was sacked on Tuesday after just 85 days in charge.
Curtis and fellow coach Paul Williams will take charge of the Swans' next match at home to Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.
