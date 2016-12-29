Aberdeen's Niall McGinn focused on goals, not new contract

McGinn (left) has scored three times in his last five games

Niall McGinn insists he is more concerned about retaining his place in the Aberdeen team and scoring goals than talking about a new contract.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland winger is a free agent in the summer.

McGinn has scored three goals in five games following a period of being in and out of the Dons' starting line-up.

"The most important thing for me was getting back into the team again and I've done that," he said about his contract running out this summer.

"It was about getting these games out of the way and sitting down in January.

"I wasn't playing for a while. I was on the bench. I've come back, I've hit the ground running and got a couple of goals and I'm back in the team again, which I'm happy with."

Niall McGinn played in three of Northern Ireland's games at the Euro 2016 finals

McGinn is keen to continue his scoring streak, with the Dons facing Hearts at Tynecastle on Friday in their final game before the winter break.

"I'm a person who'll always try to get into double figures, so I'm on eight goals now, which is pleasing for myself," he said.

"So, in the second part of the season, I'll hopefully reach that 10 goals sooner rather than later and any goals above that is going to be a bonus."

McGinn was involved in Northern Ireland's run to the last 16 at Euro 2016 and Dons manager Derek McInnes thought the lack of a summer break had affected the winger's form.

Both believe the upcoming three-week break for Scottish Premiership teams will benefit McGinn and his team-mates, who also had an early start to the season on 30 June with the Europa League qualifiers.

"It is obviously good for myself," added McGinn. "With Northern Ireland doing so well, I've been busy with the Euros and things.

"I wouldn't change it for the world, but we all know it has come at a good time for myself and it has come at a good time for the players.

"It's given us the chance to recharge the batteries and just go again."