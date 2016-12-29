Norwich City: James Maddison's Aberdeen stay to be extended

James Maddison has scored three times for Aberdeen

James Maddison's loan deal from Norwich City to Aberdeen is to be extended until the end of the season.

The Dons have been told by the English Championship club that they are happy for the 20-year-old midfielder to remain at Pittodrie.

Maddison has made 19 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, scoring three times.

He has started 13 times since arriving in August as Derek McInnes' side sit third behind Celtic and Rangers.

Maddison started his career with Coventry City and had a previous loan spell back at Ricoh Arena after being sold to Norwich in February.

Canaries manager Alex Neil has decided not to bring the midfielder into his first-team squad despite a disappointing run of eight defeats in 12 games during which the Scot's side have slipped to 12th in the table.