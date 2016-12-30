Afcon 2017: Egypt omit striker Morsi from 27-man preliminary squad

Morsy has been the main striker for Egypt in their last two games

Zamalek striker Basem Morsi has been excluded from Egypt's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after falling out with the coaching staff.

But Roma forward Mohamed Salah, who has been out with an ankle injury, is among the 27 names on the preliminary list.

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny is another of 11 foreign-based players in the squad.

Coach Hector Cuper also handed surprise call-ups for Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Ibrahim, Al Masry striker Ahmed Gomaa and Ismaily goalkeeper Mohamed Awad.

Only four players - Essam El-Hadary, Ahmed Elmohamady, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy and Ahmed Fathi - have played at a Nations Cup before.

The Pharaohs will start preparations on 1 January and play a friendly match with Tunisia on 8 January in Cairo International Stadium.

Cuper must cut four players to get his final 23-man squad for the tournament in Gabon, which will be played between 14 January and 5 February.

Egypt are in Group D alongside Ghana, Mali and Uganda. Their opening match is against Mali on 17 January.

Egypt squad:

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Wadi Degla), Ahmed El Shenway (Zamalek), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly) , Mohamed Awad (Al Ismaily).

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) , Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly),Karim Hafez (Nice, France) , Hamada Tolba (Al Masry) , Ahmed Hegazy (Al Ahly) , Saad Samir (Al Ahly) , Ahmed Dweidar (Zamalek), Omar Gaber (FC Basel, Switzerland) , Ali Gabr (Zamalek).

Midfielders: Abdallah El-Said (Al Ahly) , Amr Warda (Panetolikos, Greece) , Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) , Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) , Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek) , Mahmoud Hassan 'Trezeguet' , Mohamed Ibrahim (Zamalek) , Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City).

Forwards: Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry) , Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim 'Kahraba' (Ittihad Jeddeh) , Mohamed Salah (AS Roma, Italy) , Ahmed Hassan 'Koka' (Braga, Portugal) , Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly).