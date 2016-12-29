Newport County: Boss Graham Westley wants new signings in January

Newport manager Graham Westley says he knows the number of players he wants to sign in January

Newport County manager Graham Westley says he has seen enough from his players to know the club require new signings in January.

The Exiles are four points adrift at the bottom of League Two and lost to Pompey on Boxing Day after leading 2-0.

"It is pretty clear from the points we have after 21 games (17), that the players aren't doing enough," he said.

"We need people who can implement what we are telling them. I know exactly how many new players we need."

Westley says he will prioritise improving the spine of his side from 1 January and wants to do business swiftly.

"I have won a lot of games as a manager, averaging a win every two games, but I haven't managed that here," he told BBC Wales Sport. "Maybe I am not the problem, maybe there is a resource issue.

"There are a lot of promotions in our management team and collectively believe we need better than we have got, in certain areas.

"It is important we have a good first week in the window and make some changes and give ourselves the best chance of winning games on a consistent basis.

"Football is simple. When a team isn't functioning, always look at the spine.

"We are conceding too many, we aren't scoring enough."

Former Stevenage manager Westley says Newport's players will have no right to complain if they are replaced by new faces.

"Nobody can say 'I have not been given a fair crack of the whip', or that they have not been given a fair chance," he said.

"Everyone has had a chance. I have analysed and assessed what I have."