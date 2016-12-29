Cardiff City release Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh
Striker Marouane Chamakh and midfielder Kieran Richardson have left Cardiff City, boss Neil Warnock has confirmed.
The pair signed as free agents in the week of Warnock's arrival, with Chamakh signing on 11 October and Richardson arriving 24 hours later.
"They have left this week," Warnock explained at his weekly press briefing.
"They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs."
Richardson made six appearances for the Championship club, while Chamakh featured only twice, both times as a substitute.
Moroccan Chamakh previously played for Arsenal and Crystal Palace while Richardson featured for Manchester United, Sunderland and Aston Villa.