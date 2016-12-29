Cardiff City release Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh

Kieran Richardson joined Cardiff City as a free agent in the week of Neil Warnock's appointment

Striker Marouane Chamakh and midfielder Kieran Richardson have left Cardiff City, boss Neil Warnock has confirmed.

The pair signed as free agents in the week of Warnock's arrival, with Chamakh signing on 11 October and Richardson arriving 24 hours later.

"They have left this week," Warnock explained at his weekly press briefing.

"They have been good professionals, but we need to manipulate this squad and those two are easy as their contracts are up. They will both find clubs."

Marouane Chamakh spent three years at Arsenal from 2010 to 2013

Richardson made six appearances for the Championship club, while Chamakh featured only twice, both times as a substitute.

Moroccan Chamakh previously played for Arsenal and Crystal Palace while Richardson featured for Manchester United, Sunderland and Aston Villa.