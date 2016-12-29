BBC Sport - Liverpool v Man City: Jurgen Klopp plays down Pep Guardiola rivalry
Klopp plays down Guardiola rivalry
- From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp says Saturday's top-of-the-table Premier League match is between the Liverpool and Manchester City players, and not between himself and Pep Guardiola.
