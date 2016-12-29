BBC Sport - Swansea City: Is Ryan Giggs heading to the Liberty Stadium?
Is Giggs heading to Swansea?
- From the section Football
Could Ryan Giggs be heading to the Liberty Stadium as the new manager of Swansea City, having been interviewed twice before for the job?
READ MORE: Ryan Giggs & Chris Coleman leading candidates to replace Bob Bradley
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired