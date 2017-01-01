Lawro's Premier League predictions v comedian Arron Crascall

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for the fixtures on 2, 3 and 4 January is comedian Arron Crascall, who has a new sketch show starting on BBC Three in the New Year.

Will Lawro or Crascall have the last laugh?

Who does he support?

"I've supported Arsenal my whole life," he says. "My dad hates it as he's a Spurs fan and we're a family divided on football. I sided with my mum. My favourite football memory is definitely us winning the Double in 1997-98, winning 4-0 against Everton. I was at the game in the North Bank and it was unforgettable.

"Ray Parlour is one of my football legends. I got to meet him recently and I had a fan girl moment! True Arsenal hero."

If the year of 2016 was a full season, how would Arsenal have got on?

The serious stuff - predictions

Chelsea have 13 league wins in a row

You can make your Premier League predictions now, compare them with those of Lawro and other fans, and try to take your team to the top of the leaderboard by playing the BBC Sport Predictor game.

Premier League predictions - week 20 Result Lawro Arron MONDAY Middlesbrough v Leicester x-x 0-2 1-2 Everton v Southampton x-x 2-0 2-2 Man City v Burnley x-x 3-0 3-1 Sunderland v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-2 West Brom v Hull x-x 2-0 3-1 West Ham v Man Utd x-x 1-2 0-1 TUESDAY x-x Bournemouth v Arsenal x-x 0-2 1-4 Crystal Palace v Swansea x-x 2-0 2-0 Stoke v Watford 2-0 0-1 WEDNESDAY x-x Tottenham v Chelsea x-x 2-1 3-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

From the New Year's Eve and New Year's Day fixtures, Lawro got six correct results with two prefect scores. That gave him a total of 120 points.

He beat El-P and Killer Mike, aka American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, who got three correct results but no perfect scores for a total of 30 points.

Total scores after week 19 Lawro 1,740 Guests 1,400

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

MONDAY, 2 JANUARY

Middlesbrough v Leicester (12:30 GMT)

Middlesbrough were a little unlucky at Old Trafford as they seemed willing to take the game to Manchester United, though the Red Devils deserved the win in the end. I expect Boro to be fine this season but they may need one or two more players in this transfer window.

Leicester, of course, have still not won away from home in the league this season, but they will do soon. The key for them is to stick to their principles - the must keep looking at themselves in the mirror for that honesty and working hard.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Arron's prediction: 1-2

Everton v Southampton

Everton will definitely be a club doing business in January. They have not been bad in the past three or four games but I think where they are now - seventh - is where they should be. In golfing parlance, they are par. And let's be honest, Ronald Koeman knows they are short of quality in a few areas and will act.

Every time I see Southampton play they seem to be getting a player sent off. Perhaps they need more cutting edge because as much as I like Shane Long, he does tend to need a few chances to score.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arron's prediction: 2-2

Man City v Burnley

Manchester City were insipid at Anfield in a game I thought Liverpool deserved to win. One of the things with Pep Guardiola and this league is you can't just turn it on and off. It's not like managing Barcelona or Bayern Munich, where you can have an off day and win 2-0 or 3-0.

Burnley have taken only one point on the road, though, which can bring pressure as you become so reliant on your home form. Sooner or later they will need to start returning home with points, but it will not be from Etihad Stadium.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Arron's prediction: 3-1

Sunderland v Liverpool

Manager David Moyes said himself that Sunderland were "dire" at Burnley. There is no doubt they were, but you also have to say they are running out of players. Apart from Jermain Defoe, many of their best players are injured. The Sunderland public realise what the problems are, and a lot of them are not to do with Moyes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sunderland performance was 'dire' - Moyes

They will set up to be hard to beat and probably will be, but Liverpool will have too much. This will be Sadio Mane's last game for the Reds before the Africa Cup of Nations but they have enough players to come in and fill the gap for the month of January.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Arron's prediction: 0-2

West Brom v Hull

West Brom had a really good win at Southampton. The big question for Tony Pulis is does he drop goalscorer Hal Robson-Kanu for Salomon Rondon to come back in?

In fairness to West Brom, they have surprised a few. But if you look at this team, there's a Britishness to its players. They know the league, they have a lot of experience and Pulis makes them difficult to beat.

The problem with Hull is the same every week. Lack of planning and forward thinking in the summer has cost them dear. Mike Phelan has done a good job with what he's got. It seems whoever is running the club couldn't run a bath.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arron's prediction: 3-1

West Ham v Man Utd (17:15 GMT)

Manchester United had a slight scare against Middlesbrough, though I do think the Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal which was wrongly chalked off would have made things easier. They have the bit between their teeth and look far more of a football team than we saw in the first three months of the season.

I think Jose Mourinho made changes against Boro with a view to this fixture, which looks harder on paper. West Ham will feel they should have got a point at Leicester and it's no coincidence their improvement in form has come when the likes of Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew have returned.

Still, Manchester United will have too much.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Arron's prediction: 0-1

TUESDAY, 3 JANUARY

Bournemouth v Arsenal (19:45 GMT)

Bournemouth had a good win at Swansea but they will be without Jack Wilshere for the visit of his parent club.

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Manchester City and Everton over Christmas and that was perhaps a little blip. It seems to have gone unnoticed, though, and I think they will win on the south coast.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Arron's prediction: 1-4

Crystal Palace v Swansea (20:00 GMT)

A lot of journalists have been saying Crystal Palace should avoid relegation now Sam Allardyce is in charge. They should never have been close to relegation in the first place and should be nearer the top than the bottom with the players they have. The longer Sam has to work with them, the more organised they will become.

As for Swansea, this should be Paul Clement's first game and with any new manager you always get a reaction. Players want to show more in training and prove themselves. I just don't think it will be enough for this fixture.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arron's prediction: 2-0

Stoke City v Watford (20:00 GMT)

One to watch from behind the settee. Stoke were competitive at Chelsea - not many teams score two at Stamford Bridge. They were also competitive at Liverpool, but no matter how you look at it they have still conceded 10 goals in three games. I don't know what's wrong with them. Ryan Shawcross just doesn't look right at the moment.

Watford simply did not turn up against Tottenham at Vicarage Road, a complete non-performance, and I can see nothing but more frustration for them here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arron's prediction: 0-1

WEDNESDAY, 4 JANUARY

Tottenham v Chelsea (20:00 GMT)

Tottenham were impressive at Watford and they seem to have found a momentum now with Harry Kane and Dele Alli finding form. I have a feeling they will halt the Chelsea surge which has been so impressive. To win 13 games in a row is just fantastic but Chelsea have some hard fixtures on the horizon.

This fixture always leaves me wondering why the fans hate each other so much? They seem to detest the opposing club. Why I don't know, but it will make for a spicy atmosphere.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Arron's prediction: 3-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Luke Reddy.

Lawro v Guests P19 W12 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 90 Lawro (average after 19 weeks), Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray, 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 160 points (week thirteen v Tim Vine)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)