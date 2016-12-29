Rangers: Judge me in May, not on Old Firm results - Warburton

Mark Warburton says he should be judged on where Rangers finish in the league

Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes he should be judged on their league position at the end of the season - not his side's results against Celtic.

The Ibrox side lost the opening Old Firm derby of the season 5-1 and the League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

"It has to be where we finish," said Warburton in response to what he should be judged on.

"I understand [the comparisons to Celtic] and please don't think for one second I'm understating it."

Warburton has guided his side to promotion last season and now to second spot in the Scottish Premiership before Saturday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

"But, at the end of the season come May, where do Rangers come in the league?" he said.

"We spoke at the beginning of the season about being highly competitive and learning and gelling as a team over the course of the season.

"So, if we do that and grab second spot, will we have had a good season? You tell me."

Celtic moved 16 points clear of Rangers following a 2-0 victory at home to Ross County on 28 December, while Rangers drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.