Swansea City rule out Ryan Giggs as Bob Bradley's replacement

Swansea City have ruled out Ryan Giggs as a possible successor to Bob Bradley.

Giggs, 43, was the favourite for the job following Bradley's exit on Tuesday but the club are looking elsewhere.

BBC Sport understands Wales boss Chris Coleman remains a contender despite his wife tweeting on Thursday that the couple intend to move abroad once his contract expires in 2018.

Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement is also understood to be in contention, as well as ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett.

Like Giggs, Clement was interviewed for the job in the autumn as Francesco Guidolin's time at the Liberty Stadium drew to a close.

Former Derby County manager Clement is thought to have impressed the Swansea hierarchy.

The Swans have denied reports they have approached the Football Association of Wales about Coleman.

However, it is understood discussions about filling the vacant manager's position are beginning, with the club hopeful of having Bradley's replacement in place prior to Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Alan Curtis, who is taking temporary charge of the team, believes the club's next manager should be British and have experience of the Premier League.

"It has to be the right man. Ideally they would be British and know the Premier League," Curtis said.

"[The owners] have to be satisfied he fills all the criteria for getting us out of the trouble we find ourselves in."

'Fresh eyes'

Swansea City owners Jason Levien (left) and Steve Kaplan (centre) watched the club's 2-0 loss at home to Hull City in August

Swans legend Curtis, who is preparing for Saturday's home game with Bournemouth, says he has spoken to chairman Huw Jenkins but does not know how long he will be in charge.

"We will take it on a day by day basis," he continued.

"What the club needs is not a change of direction. The club has been the club and the way we run the club is the way that suits us.

"Somebody needs to come in with our philosophy with a little bit of experience and perhaps look at it with fresh eyes. That's exactly what it needs."

Coleman out of the running?

Former Swansea player Coleman was thought to be top of the club's wanted list, but he has repeatedly committed himself to staying as Wales manager as he tries to lead the national team to the World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.

Coleman is yet to comment on speculation he could take the job but on Thursday, his wife Charlotte hinted on social media that he might have other plans.

Chris Coleman's wife Charlotte appeared to rule him out of the running for the Swansea City job in a tweet posted on Thursday

Curtis offered a light-hearted response to the tweet.

"Abroad is Wales. They are living in England. Across the Severn Bridge and down to Mumbles, she loves the Mumbles. I've seen them both down here looking at houses," he said.

"Chris is obviously a Swansea boy. It is all speculation at the moment we are all grasping at everything. I genuinely don't know. Huw is not giving anything away.

"I have not spoken to the new owners. All we can do is prepare for Saturday and if it goes a little further we can prepare as normal."