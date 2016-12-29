Carlos Tevez: Ex-Manchester City striker joins Shanghai Shenhua

Carlos Tevez returned to Boca Juniors after a nine year absence in 2015

Ex-Manchester City and United striker Carlos Tevez has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The Argentina forward, 32, has signed from Boca Juniors but no details were given over the deal or contract length.

Shanghai, coached by ex-Brighton boss Gus Poyet, are reported to have paid about £70m for Tevez with a salary in excess of £500,000 a week.

That would make him the fifth-most expensive player in history.

Boca Juniors offered Tevez their best wishes, which included the message: "Good luck Carlitos. You will always be in our hearts."

Tevez spent seven years in the Premier League and won the title with both Manchester clubs. He also lifted the Champions League trophy with United in 2008 before joining Juventus in 2013, where he won two Italian championships.

On 23 December Chelsea agreed terms with Shanghai SIPG for Brazil midfielder Oscar, 25, in a move that is estimated to cost £60m.

