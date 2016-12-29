Scottish Gossip: Kiernan, Old Firm derby, Rodgers, Celis

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists the pressure is on Rangers ahead of Saturday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox - after the league leaders moved 16 points clear of Mark Warburton's side. (Various)

St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson believes Rob Kiernan will be punished by the SFA after claiming the Rangers defender punched him during the 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park. (Various)

Hearts defender Callum Paterson will be sidelined for up to nine months after suffering knee ligament damage in the victory over Kilmarnock. (Various)

Celtic are weighing up a January move for Colombia international Guillermo Celis. The Benfica defensive midfielder has featured twice in the Portuguese Liga for the Eagles since a summer move from Club Deportivo Junior S.A.

Mark McGhee hailed his Motherwell side's victory against Inverness CT in the Highlands as the biggest win of his second stint in charge of the club. "It's the most important result since I've been back at Motherwell," he said. "We've deserved more out of recent games against Kilmarnock and St Johnstone, even the Celtic game." (Various)

Former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is prepared to raid the Scottish market for players as he seeks to bolster his MK Dons squad. "We'll look everywhere - Scotland, England, Ireland and Europe - to get the best value for money," he said. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen's Ash Taylor has defended team-mate James Maddison after the on-loan midfielder from Norwich City was booked for a fourth time for simulation. "He buys fouls as he has quick feet," says Taylor. "It's harsh on him but what can you do?" (Scottish Sun)