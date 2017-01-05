Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Portsmouth

Doncaster's John Marquis, who was on loan at Portsmouth in 2013, has 13 league goals this season

John Marquis scored in each half to help League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers to an impressive win over promotion-chasing Portsmouth.

Marquis headed Rovers into an early lead against his former side before Kal Naismith levelled just before the break with a cool, low finish.

Tommy Rowe's fierce strike into the top corner put the hosts back in front at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Striker Marquis made sure of victory with a crisp volley from 12 yards.

Pompey had chances to make it a closer contest, but Doncaster goalkeeper Marko Marosi kept them at bay with two superb saves.

The Slovakian first kept out Matthew Clarke's deflected header at point-blank range in the first half before tipping substitute Milan Lalkovic's headed effort wide late on.

However, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was then carried off on a stretcher after a collision in a goalmouth scramble.

Victory for Darren Ferguson's Doncaster, their eighth in 10 league matches, stretches their lead at the top to four points, while Portsmouth remain in fourth.