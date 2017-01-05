Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1.
Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Portsmouth
John Marquis scored in each half to help League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers to an impressive win over promotion-chasing Portsmouth.
Marquis headed Rovers into an early lead against his former side before Kal Naismith levelled just before the break with a cool, low finish.
Tommy Rowe's fierce strike into the top corner put the hosts back in front at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Striker Marquis made sure of victory with a crisp volley from 12 yards.
Pompey had chances to make it a closer contest, but Doncaster goalkeeper Marko Marosi kept them at bay with two superb saves.
The Slovakian first kept out Matthew Clarke's deflected header at point-blank range in the first half before tipping substitute Milan Lalkovic's headed effort wide late on.
However, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was then carried off on a stretcher after a collision in a goalmouth scramble.
Victory for Darren Ferguson's Doncaster, their eighth in 10 league matches, stretches their lead at the top to four points, while Portsmouth remain in fourth.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 13MarosiSubstituted forEtheridgeat 86'minutes
- 24Mason
- 6Butler
- 5Baudry
- 2AlcockBooked at 52mins
- 10Rowe
- 16Houghton
- 25Grant
- 17BlairSubstituted forWilliamsat 55'minutes
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forMiddletonat 67'minutes
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 11Williams
- 14Middleton
- 15Wright
- 18Keegan
- 23Beestin
- 39May
Portsmouth
- 1Forde
- 3Stevens
- 5Clarke
- 6BurgessBooked at 34mins
- 26EvansBooked at 40mins
- 8DoyleBooked at 45mins
- 4Rose
- 23BennettSubstituted forRobertsat 67'minutes
- 22NaismithSubstituted forChaplinat 75'minutes
- 7BakerSubstituted forLalkovicat 62'minutes
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 10Lalkovic
- 11Roberts
- 13O'Brien
- 16Whatmough
- 19Chaplin
- 20Hunt
- 24Linganzi
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 5,568
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
