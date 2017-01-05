League Two
Doncaster3Portsmouth1

Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Portsmouth

Doncaster striker John Marquis
Doncaster's John Marquis, who was on loan at Portsmouth in 2013, has 13 league goals this season

John Marquis scored in each half to help League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers to an impressive win over promotion-chasing Portsmouth.

Marquis headed Rovers into an early lead against his former side before Kal Naismith levelled just before the break with a cool, low finish.

Tommy Rowe's fierce strike into the top corner put the hosts back in front at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Striker Marquis made sure of victory with a crisp volley from 12 yards.

Pompey had chances to make it a closer contest, but Doncaster goalkeeper Marko Marosi kept them at bay with two superb saves.

The Slovakian first kept out Matthew Clarke's deflected header at point-blank range in the first half before tipping substitute Milan Lalkovic's headed effort wide late on.

However, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was then carried off on a stretcher after a collision in a goalmouth scramble.

Victory for Darren Ferguson's Doncaster, their eighth in 10 league matches, stretches their lead at the top to four points, while Portsmouth remain in fourth.

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 13MarosiSubstituted forEtheridgeat 86'minutes
  • 24Mason
  • 6Butler
  • 5Baudry
  • 2AlcockBooked at 52mins
  • 10Rowe
  • 16Houghton
  • 25Grant
  • 17BlairSubstituted forWilliamsat 55'minutes
  • 26CoppingerSubstituted forMiddletonat 67'minutes
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 11Williams
  • 14Middleton
  • 15Wright
  • 18Keegan
  • 23Beestin
  • 39May

Portsmouth

  • 1Forde
  • 3Stevens
  • 5Clarke
  • 6BurgessBooked at 34mins
  • 26EvansBooked at 40mins
  • 8DoyleBooked at 45mins
  • 4Rose
  • 23BennettSubstituted forRobertsat 67'minutes
  • 22NaismithSubstituted forChaplinat 75'minutes
  • 7BakerSubstituted forLalkovicat 62'minutes
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Lalkovic
  • 11Roberts
  • 13O'Brien
  • 16Whatmough
  • 19Chaplin
  • 20Hunt
  • 24Linganzi
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
5,568

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away13
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mathieu Baudry.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Hand ball by Milan Lalkovic (Portsmouth).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Harry Middleton.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Ross Etheridge replaces Marko Marosi because of an injury.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Niall Mason.

Attempt missed. Milan Lalkovic (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marko Marosi.

Attempt saved. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Craig Alcock.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Kal Naismith.

Foul by Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers).

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kal Naismith (Portsmouth).

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Middleton replaces James Coppinger.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Gary Roberts replaces Kyle Bennett.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Milan Lalkovic replaces Carl Baker.

Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).

Goal!

Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Portsmouth 1. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Coppinger.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Williams replaces Matty Blair.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Enda Stevens (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Booking

Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster2516451752
2Plymouth2415361248
3Carlisle24121021446
4Portsmouth2512671342
5Wycombe241257641
6Luton2410861238
7Cambridge241158938
8Colchester241068736
9Barnet24996036
10Blackpool249781134
11Exeter2410311633
12Grimsby24969433
13Crawley249510-832
14Yeovil248610-330
15Stevenage249312-430
16Mansfield24798-630
17Crewe246108-728
18Hartlepool24699-927
19Morecambe238312-1427
20Leyton Orient247413-825
21Accrington246711-825
22Notts County246414-1722
23Cheltenham244911-1321
24Newport234514-1417
View full League Two table

