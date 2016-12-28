Rangers: Clint Hill and Lee Wallace injury concerns for Celtic's visit

Clint Hill (left) picked up "an impact injury", according to Rangers boss Mark Warburton

Rangers' defensive injury concerns deepened after Clint Hill limped off against St Johnstone three days before unbeaten Celtic's visit to Ibrox.

Hill, 38, was replaced in the second half of the 1-1 draw in Perth, with captain Lee Wallace sitting out.

Wallace, 29, was injured near the end of Saturday's win against Inverness.

"It will be touch and go," said manager Mark Warburton of Wallace. "Hill is a quick healer, so touch wood we can get him ready."

Barrie McKay fired Rangers ahead in Perth but Steven MacLean levelled after an error by Rob Kiernan.

With Celtic winning at home to Ross County, Brendan Rodgers' side travel to Ibrox 16 points clear of second-placed Rangers and with a game in hand.

"Lee was out on the training pitch today, doing light work," Warburton explained after the St Johnstone game.

"He's got a tight hamstring. Fingers crossed, because he's our skipper and a very influential player. He has been outstanding.

Wallace travelled to Perth but did not feature

"I wouldn't risk him. I wouldn't risk anyone. The health and welfare of the players is always paramount. Someone asked me if I could risk him because we have a three-week break after Saturday, but absolutely not.

"Clint Hill also came off but that was an impact injury, more of a dead leg type. Lee Hodson came on and we have enough quality in reserve if required."

Kiernan was short with a pass-back that allowed MacLean to intercept and score.

"It was a mistake," Warburton said. "We are all human. Find me someone who is perfect.

"The reaction is about how Rob Kiernan responds to the mistake. Does he shy away from the ball? Does he shy away from tackles? No, he didn't, so all credit to Rob.

"As long as he learns from the mistake, as we all must do, then I have no problem with him making it."

'A clear punch on me'

Meanwhile, St Johnstone captain Steven Anderson was unhappy with Kiernan after marking him at a corner.

"It was a corner and he caught me in the ribs," said the defender. "[St Johnstone team-mate] Brian Easton saw it as well. It was a clear punch on me.

"There was nothing happened before it. The referee said he did not see it and you can understand it because there was a lot going on in the box. The linesman has probably not seen it either."