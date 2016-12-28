Glenavon sign ex-NI Under-21 striker James Gray as Kevin Braniff is transfer-listed

James Gray
James Gray played for Northern Ireland at several underage levels

Glenavon have announced the signing of former Northern Ireland Under-21 striker James Gray from Southport.

Gray, 24, is a former Middlesborough youth player, who began his career with Darlington in the 2011-12 season, and is a son of ex-NI forward Philip Gray.

Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton also revealed on Wednesday night that Kevin Braniff had been transfer-listed by the club at his own request.

The 34-year-old wants to play more regular first-team football.

"Kevin is still part of my plans but, at 34 years old, he wants to be playing every week and I can't guarantee that for him," explained Hamilton.

"I know exactly how he feels as I felt the same way when I joined Glenavon at the age of 32 so if a player wants to move for the same reason I did, there's no way I could stand in his way.

"If the right offer comes along to suit both parties we'll consider it."

Despite being born in England, Gray has represented Northern Ireland at Under-16, U17, U19 and U21 levels.

Glenavon lie in a disappointing seventh place in the Premiership before Friday's game against Cliftonville.

Last week, the mid-Ulster outfit announced that ex-Northern Ireland international Pat McCourt would be leaving the club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Long Jump

Athletics Festival
Walking Football training

Walking Football Training and Coaching Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired