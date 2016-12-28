BBC Sport - Southampton 1-4 Tottenham: Spurs in good position - Pochettino

Tottenham in good position - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team are "in a good position" going into the new year, after a 4-1 win at Southampton narrowed the gap to the Premier League's top four.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham

Top videos

Video

Tottenham in good position - Pochettino

Video

Wiggins: Highlights from a memorable career

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Wiggins teases 'Susan' Barker in 2012

Video

Red card ended game for Saints - Puel

Video

Russia doping crisis in 60 seconds

Video

Award winner Van Hoof's life in gymnastics

Video

Week 16

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Elaine Thompson: My golden moment in Rio

Video

Win was 'really hard work' - Klopp

Video

Watch: Bradley's last interview as Swansea boss

Video

Mistakes to blame for defeat - Hughes

Video

Bryant makes amazing one-handed catch

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Long Jump

Athletics Festival
Walking Football training

Walking Football Training and Coaching Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired