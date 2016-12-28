BBC Sport - Southampton 1-4 Tottenham: Spurs in good position - Pochettino
Tottenham in good position - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team are "in a good position" going into the new year, after a 4-1 win at Southampton narrowed the gap to the Premier League's top four.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham
