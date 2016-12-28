Juan Sebastian Veron, 41, comes out of retirement & signs deal with Estudiantes

Juan Sebastian Veron won 73 caps with Argentina

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron has come out of retirement at the age of 41 and signed an 18-month contract with Argentine top-flight team Estudiantes.

Veron, who hung up his boots two years ago, promised to play in the 2017 Copa Libertadores if fans bought 65% of the boxes at the club's new stadium.

Veron, also chairman of Estudiantes, will donate his salary to the club.

The ex-Argentina star won the 2002-03 Premier League title with United.

An article on the club website states that Veron's first match will be on 8 January against Bayer Leverkusen in the Florida Cup. It also says he will compete in both the league and the Copa Libertadores.

Veron won the Uefa Cup with Parma and the Serie A title with Lazio before moving to United in 2001 for a then British record transfer fee of £28.1m.

He joined Chelsea for £15m in 2003, but spent three of the following four years on loan at Inter Milan - who he helped win the Italian league title - and then his boyhood club Estudiantes.

