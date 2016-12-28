Irish Premiership: Cliftonville hope to bounce back against Glenavon

Mark Sykes and Jaimie McGovern in action during Glenavon's League Cup win over Cliftonville in November

Cliftonville manager Gerard Lyttle hopes his side can bounce back from their 4-0 Boxing Day mauling by Crusaders when they travel to face Glenavon at Mourneview Park on Friday.

That defeat ended a run of six straight league wins for the Reds, who now lie nine points behind their derby rivals.

"We are a young team and we have got to keep learning," said Lyttle.

"We've had a bug in the camp and injuries to key players. I'm looking for character in the changing room.

"We have also been forced to play players out of position but we have to bounce back against Glenavon."

Cliftonville failed to score in a Premiership game for the first time in the festive reverse at the hands of the Crues at Solitude.

Lyttle must plan without forward Jay Donnelly, who serves an automatic one-game ban after being sent-off for a dangerous tackle on Monday.

Glenavon were overtaken by Dungannon on goal difference in the league standings as they drew 2-2 with Portadown in their Boxing Day derby, a result which saw them slip to seventh, albeit with a match in hand over the Swifts.

Ports chase treble over Mallards

In Friday night's other top-flight fixture, Ballinamallard United host Portadown in a crucial fixture at the bottom of the table.

"Portadown have beaten us twice this season so we have to try and rectify that, though it won't be easy," said Mallards manager Gavin Dykes, who will be missing the suspended Liam McMenamin.

Basement club Portadown trail the 10th-placed Mallards by 12 points at the foot of the table but have picked up four points from their last two outings, despite surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Glenavon.

"The players are getting their belief and confidence back but we have to apply ourselves in the same fashion that we have done in our last two games," explained Ports boss Niall Currie.

"If we do that, we have a great chance of getting some points," added the former Ards manager.