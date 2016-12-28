Neil Warnock vows to drop Cardiff underperformers at Brighton

Cardiff City have only kept two clean-sheets this season and one of those came against their next opponents, Brighton, in the Welsh capital on 3 December

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is ready to make changes when the Bluebirds travel to Brighton on Friday.

After his team again conceded late to draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, Warnock accused some of his players of lacking "desire".

"I can't pick anyone who is going to drift in that game because Brighton are a good side," said Warnock.

Warnock has been frustrated by his side's inability to see out games when they are in winning positions.

At Brentford on Boxing Day, Cardiff looked to have secured all three points when Kenneth Zohore scored on 89 minutes.

But the Bluebirds again crumbled in added-time as Sullay Kaikai grabbed his second goal to level.

It had been a similar story in Cardiff's previous outing, where they had fought back from behind in the Welsh capital only to see Barnsley score a late winner.

Cardiff face a Brighton side who sit top of the Championship following their defeat of QPR and Newcastle's reverse by Sheffield Wednesday.

Warnock said: "We have to stand up and be counted. It's good to be going down there. They are as good a team in the league as there is."

Despite the changes he decides to make, Warnock could be without midfielder Peter Whittingham.

Whittingham, who will have been at Cardiff for a decade on 11 January, opened the scoring from the penalty spot at Brentford, but was taken off at half-time with a hamstring problem.

Warnock added: "He felt a little bit tight and he'd been booked as well so we thought we would be a little bit careful with him and we made the substitution."