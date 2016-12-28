Malaga boss Juande Ramos leaves La Liga club after seven months

Juande Ramos coached Malaga in 2002-03 before returning to the La Liga side in May 2016

Malaga coach Juande Ramos has left the Spanish club by mutual consent after seven months in charge.

The 62-year-old, who previously coached Tottenham and Real Madrid, had two years remaining on his contract.

Club owner Sheikh Avdullah Al-Thani said he "respected" the Spaniard's decision in a post on Twitter published six days before his exit was announced.

The La Liga side were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by second-tier Cordoba on 20 December.

Some fans called for Ramos' removal after that loss, and in a statement on Malaga's website he bemoaned "tension during recent matches".

"Football is susceptible to change and in adverse situations we managers are often the ones who are wronged," he said.

"In this specific case, I have decided to remove myself from a situation that was uncomfortable and unsatisfying."

Malaga's assistant coach Marcelo Romero will take take charge of the team on an "indefinite" basis, the club announced.

Malaga are winless in their last five games and sit 11th in the Spanish top flight, which is currently on a winter break. They resume their league campaign at Celta Vigo on 8 January.