Bob Bradley: Ex-Swansea City boss says owners swayed by negativity

Before joining Swansea City, Bob Bradley had been in charge of the US men's national team as well as French side Le Havre

Former Swansea City boss Bob Bradley says the club's owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have been swayed by a "negative atmosphere" at the club.

Bradley, 58, was sacked on Tuesday after 85 days in charge at the Swans.

"Jason and Steve are good men, they've been successful in business, but sports, football and business don't always work exactly the same way," Bradley told BBC Radio Wales.

"I think that they have still important things they must recognise and learn."

The former USA manager won just two of his 11 games in charge at the Liberty Stadium and conceded 29 goals in the process.

He was sacked following their 4-1 defeat by West Ham on Boxing Day.

"I was disappointed that when a few balls don't bounce our way and we lose a few points, that they [Kaplan and Levien] let outside factors get in the way of the decision-making," he continued.

"They became more concerned by the negative atmosphere instead of realising this was a project and that we needed to stick to the plan."

A tough act to follow

Reports suggest the Swans' board are hoping to appoint their new manager by Monday while assistant coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will be in charge for the visit of Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.

Among the names being linked to the Swans' job are former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs, who was twice interviewed for the post before Bradley was appointed, current Wales boss Chris Coleman and ex-Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

Bradley said the fear that Premier League clubs would be dissuaded from appointing American managers in future were he to fail at Swansea was untrue.

Swansea City's defeat by West Ham meant they had taken just eight points from the 33 available during Bob Bradley's time in charge

"It's possible, but I think it's sad and ridiculous if that's the case," he said.

"You can look at even top managers and recognise that in a league as competitive as the Premier League, anyone can go through a stretch of 10 or 11 games where you don't get the results you should.

"I came in not with a top team. When people talk about even the adjustment that [Antonio] Conte or [Pep] Guardiola or [Jurgen] Klopp needed, it's also very different when you come in at a team towards the bottom of the table."

'Stick behind the team'

Bradley believes Swansea City supporters need to get behind the team if they are to turn their fortunes around.

"When players need confidence it also has to come from the supporters and so the first time a pass doesn't go exactly right, if the whole stadium moans then I don't think at the moment that's helping the team," Bradley said.

"Stick behind the team. There are off-the-field matters that can be figured out over time, but when a team is fighting to stay up it needs everybody to get behind the team.

"That's what real supporters are about."