Afcon 2017: Ex-England winger Wilfried Zaha named in Ivory Coast squad

Zaha has made 19 appearances for Crystal Palace this season, scoring three goals

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been named in Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zaha's inclusion follows his decision to switch international allegiance from England, where he grew up.

The 24-year-old was born in Ivory Coast but has two England caps, having played against Sweden in November 2012 and Scotland the following year.

As both were friendly matches, he is permitted to commit his international future to his country of birth.

The tournament in Gabon, which starts on 14 January, could see Zaha miss up to six weeks of the season for Palace.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has also been called up to the 24-man squad by French coach Michel Dussuyer, as has veteran forward Salomon Kalou, who is set to appear in his fifth Nations Cup.

The defending champions have a training camp in Abu Dhabi starting on 2 January.

Ivory Coast kick off the tournament against Togo on 16 January, before facing DR Congo and Morocco in the group stage.