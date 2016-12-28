Callum Paterson: Hearts await verdict on Scotland full-back's knee injury

Hearts defender Callum Paterson was carried off early in Hearts' win over Kilmarnock

Hearts are waiting for the results of a scan to determine the extent of a knee injury suffered by Callum Paterson.

The Scotland full-back was taken off on a stretcher 15 minutes into their 4-0 win over Kilmarnock after scoring the opening goal - his 10th this season.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

Hearts director of football Craig Levein said earlier this month the club would only consider selling Paterson for a "seven-figure sum".

Should the defender leave Tynecastle in the summer, Hearts would be due a development fee of around £450,000.

"He has been here since he was a 16-year-old boy and has grown into a good level footballer," said head coach Ian Cathro, who expects to establish the seriousness of the injury "through the course of the day" on Wednesday.

"He has grown into a strong man, a strong character and an important personality for everybody here. I couldn't speak more positively of him in the short period of time I have worked with him."

It is not the first time Paterson has had injury problems to contend with.

He suffered a shoulder ligament injury in a win over Kilmarnock in February, which kept him out of action for nearly two months.

He required surgery to repair medial ligament damage in his left knee, sustained in a Challenge Cup win over Annan in July 2014, which also ruled him out for two months.

In February 2013 he tore a ligament in his foot during training which kept him out for the remainder of the season.

"When you see these types of injuries, it brings fear and concern, but sometimes it is not has bad as you feared at that moment," Cathro said of Paterson's latest misfortune.

"As it stands, it is just a case of waiting until we know for certain what the situation is, and we will deal with it and move on as best we can to support him throughout whatever it may be.

"Challenges come at different times and they force you to grow and show your character and stay focused on what you want.

"Callum will be able to achieve what he wants to achieve in the game. Irrespective of whether there is good or bad news, he will be able to go to those places. If there is a road bump, he will deal with that, and have support to deal with that."

Regardless of whether Paterson's injury curtails a possible transfer, Cathro "expects to some business" in January as he bids to "evolve the squad the little bit in how it is balanced, and find players that can improve us".

That is likely to include some players who have not featured in the first four games of his tenure leaving Tynecastle.

"We would be supportive of players looking at opportunities which involved them being able to play, if the opportunities are limited here," he added.