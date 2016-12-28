Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Leon Osman, Celtic, Craig Gordon, Hearts, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are weighing up a January move for veteran midfielder Leon Osman. The former Everton star, 35, has been without a club since leaving Goodison in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Gers have also stepped up their interest in Barnsley skipper Conor Hourihane, who is on a list of targets alongside Brentford playmaker Jota and Norwich City youngster Sergi Canos. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Gordon wants to agree a new deal to end his career at Celtic. The Hoops keeper is entering the last 18 months of his contract. (Various)

Leon Osman (right) played more than 450 games in 16 years at Everton

Hearts full-back Callum Paterson, who has suffered ligament damage in the past, may have suffered another knee injury against Kilmarnock which could see him sidelined for a considerable period, potentially scuppering a seven-figure switch in January. (Scotsman)

Martyn Waghorn has revealed he's ready for new contract talks with Rangers. The striker put talks on a new deal on hold earlier in the season and has been consistently linked with a move to Bristol City. (Various)

Andy Walker, the former Celtic striker, believes Brendan Rodgers will go shopping in January for Champions League players. (Herald)

St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston reckons criticism of his side has been unfair as they prepare to host Rangers. (Daily Record)

Mark McGhee has warned his Motherwell players they can't consider themselves to be top-six contenders if they lose their next two games. (Various)

Neil Lennon has hailed the return of James Keatings as Hibs bid to find the cutting edge they need to return to the top of the Championship. (Various)

Caley Thistle manager Richie Foran hopes luck will shine on his club in the attempt to haul themselves away from the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Try-scorer Alex Dunbar believes Glasgow learned from previous painful memories against Edinburgh and profited from a "smarter" game-plan on Boxing Day. (Various)